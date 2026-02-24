Attempts to help Kiev obtain nuclear weapons to trigger Russia’s tough response — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Any attempts to help Ukraine obtain military nuclear potential will trigger Moscow’s tough response, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We will perceive any steps to assist Kiev in obtaining military nuclear potential as an attempt to create a direct critical threat to the security of our country, which will inevitably trigger our tough response," the diplomat said, commenting on reported plans by Paris and London to help Kiev acquire nuclear weapons.

Russia’s position that Ukraine cannot possess nuclear weapons is uncompromising and categorical, Zakharova stressed.

"Russia’s position on the matter is unyielding and totally categorical," the diplomat said. "We have repeatedly stated that any attempts to revise Ukraine’s non-nuclear status or for the Kiev regime to obtain nuclear weapons are utterly inadmissible," the diplomat said.

"In the context of anti-Russian pronouncements and actions by some European leaders who continue to instigate the West-provoked confrontation linked to the Ukraine crisis, we again warn of the risks of a direct military clash between nuclear powers and, correspondingly, of its potentially most serious consequences," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

As the Russian diplomat pointed out, "London and Paris nurture their dangerous plans on the eve of the Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons scheduled for April this year." "We are convinced that the states - parties to the Treaty should pay their most serious attention to this flagrant episode as having direct relation to the operation of the Treaty’s regime and the preservation of its integrity," Zakharova said.

"We have immediately launched active work on this episode on specialized multilateral platforms to prompt their participants and the leadership of corresponding international organizations to bring to senses the British and French authorities, which have gone too far in their anti-Russian frenzy," the diplomat pointed out.

"The consequences of this reckless line threaten far more than just Russia’s security," she added.

Russian intelligence data

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported earlier on Tuesday that Paris and London were actively working on providing Ukraine with a nuclear bomb and its delivery vehicles. According to the SVR data, this involves a covert transfer of relevant European-made components, equipment and technologies to Ukraine. As an option, the French small-size TN-75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile is being considered.