Putin calls for tough measures against Russophobia, attempts to divide Russian society

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Federal Security Service (FSB) to take tough measures to foil attempts at splitting Russian society and combat Russophobia.

"A priority task for the Federal Security Service remains the fight against extremism. Significant results have been achieved in this area in recent years. We must continue to crack down on criminal activities of those who propagate ideas of Russophobia, xenophobia, and religious intolerance, this way trying to divide our society," he said at a FSB board meeting.

He recalled that 2026 was declared Russian People’s Unity Year. "Patriotism, shared responsibility for the motherland’s future have been consolidating our peoples in all times. We must cherish, develop and defend these traditions, toughly react to attempts to undermine and weaken the fundamental principles of Russia’s constitutional system," he stressed.