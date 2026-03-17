Witkoff to brief US senators on progress of operation against Iran on March 17

WASHINGTON, March 17. /TASS/. US President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will brief a group of American senators on Tuesday, March 17, on the progress of the military operation against Iran, Axios reported.

According to its sources, Witkoff plans to hold a closed-door briefing for a small group of senators from both parties on the war in Iran. As specified in the report, US lawmakers are seeking to obtain information on Washington’s plans regarding Iran, including the prospects for a diplomatic resolution and options for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. They also expect to learn about any potential contacts between US and Iranian officials.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.