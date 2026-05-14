MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Kiev regime and its backers in the European Union and the United States should now deal with corruption in Ukraine themselves, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, noting that it is American and European money that is being stolen there.

In comments to Russia’s TV Channel One, Peskov emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities led by Vladimir Zelensky had plunged the country into catastrophe and created a tragedy with their own actions. "Now let them deal with their own corruption," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"And let those who gave them money also deal with this corruption," Peskov added, referring to EU and US officials. "After all, it is their money that has been stolen," he noted.