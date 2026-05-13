MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The State Duma has approved a government bill in both the second and third readings that authorizes the use of the Russian military to safeguard Russian citizens facing arrest, criminal charges, or other legal actions by foreign courts.

Under current regulations, the Russian president possesses the authority to deploy the armed forces for tasks beyond their original purpose. The proposed legislation aims to clarify and expand this authority, allowing the president to direct the Russian Armed Forces to protect citizens from prosecution by foreign and international courts operating outside Russia’s jurisdiction.

Additionally, the bill grants government agencies, at the discretion of the president, the authority to implement measures aimed at protecting Russian citizens in similar circumstances - whether they face arrest, prosecution, or other legal proceedings abroad.

When signed into law by the president, the bill will take effect ten days after its official publication.