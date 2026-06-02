Putin to deliver grand speech at SPIEF 2026 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will traditionally participate in the plenary session of the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 5 and will deliver a grand speech, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"As for the [SPIEF’s] central event, it will be a plenary session as always and it is scheduled for Friday. Our president will deliver a grand speech at it," Ushakov told reporters.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 3-6 and will become the 29th edition. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.