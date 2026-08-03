Russia-Kazakhstan media interaction of strategic importance — Putin’s administration

SAINT-PETERSBURG, August 3. /TASS/. Close cooperation between Russian and Kazakhstani media is of strategic importance in the current turbulent global environment, Alexander Smirnov, head of the presidential administration for public relations and communications, told the plenary session of the third Russian-Kazakhstani Media Forum.

"In our opinion, the close cooperation between media structures is a direct reflection of the high level of Russian-Kazakhstani allied relations, which permeate all areas of our cooperation. I must say that the global situation is becoming more complex every year, and we are all witnessing this. And the global system of international relations is undergoing a profound transformation today. Now, more than ever, reliable information and cultural ties between Russia and Kazakhstan have a special strategic value," he said.

Smirnov pointed out that over the past two years, the Russian-Kazakh Media Forum has established itself as a convenient platform for truly trusting and constructive contacts between the leading media of the two countries.

"I must say that such events should continue and will continue to be supported by the leadership of our countries, and by the presidential administration, of course, too," he said.

"We cherish our shared history and cultural heritage. I am convinced that only together can we withstand pressure and strengthen our sovereignty."

The first Russia-Kazakhstan Media Forum was held at the TASS headquarters in Moscow in November 2024, marking the 120th anniversary of the agency. The second meeting in this format took place last year in Almaty.