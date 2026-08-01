King of Spain outraged at events in Ceuta — EFE

MADRID, August 1. /TASS/. King Philip VI of Spain expressed his "concern and outrage" over the crossing of thousands of migrants to the country’s African exclave city of Ceuta, according to EFE agency.

The monarch said the state must ensure the safety of autonomous cities and prevent the recurrence of such events. He pointed to the need to take measures that would demonstrate to the people of Ceuta and Melilla, another African exclave, the support of the rest of Spain.

On July 30, thousands of migrants crossed to Ceuta bypassing the breakwater that separates the city from Morocco.

The city estimated their number at 60,000, while the Interior Ministry put it at about 50,000.

The EFE news agency quoted security officials as saying that over the past 30 hours about 69,500 migrants returned to Morocco. This figure may include those who arrived in the settlement before the mass crossing as well as those who crossed the border more than once yesterday. At least 67 people died trying to reach the city.