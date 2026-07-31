US redirects 30 vessels amid Iran naval blockade — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, August 1. /TASS/. The US military has redirected 30 commercial vessels since reimposing a naval blockade on Iranian ports, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X.

"As of July 31, CENTCOM has redirected 30 commercial vessels, disabled two, and boarded two to ensure full compliance. The US military has also permitted nearly 30 ships to pass through the blockade for humanitarian aid," the statement reads.

According to CENTCOM, more than 20 US naval vessels are deployed in the Middle East. The United States reimposed its naval blockade of Iran on July 14.