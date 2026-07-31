Senior Russian diplomat blames failed EU migration policy for Ceuta crisis

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia is following news from Spain’s Ceuta with surprise, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters as he described the situation there as a failure of the EU’s migration policy.

"We are watching this news with great surprise, and, of course, we feel sorry for this human tragedy. In any case, this is a humanitarian crisis that affects everybody, and at the same time we cannot but acknowledge that this represents a failure of the migration policy which the European Union has pursued for many years," the senior Russian diplomat said.

According to him, Russia expects Spain to resolve this problem while complying with legal norms and the principles of humanity.

"We believe that the Spanish government will find ways to address this issue in line with international law norms, and the tolerant and humanitarian attitude to the fate of every migrant and those affected who have sought a better life," Grushko said following a meeting of the Expert Council at the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

According to Spanish media, thousands of migrants have managed to reach Ceuta by swimming or walking around the breakwater separating the city from Morocco. According to Ceuta’s mayor-president, Juan Jesus Vivas, the city has been flooded by approximately 60,000 migrants, or up to 70% of its population. At least 41 people have reportedly died while trying to reach Ceuta. Amid the migration crisis, the Spanish authorities have deployed troops to help ensure security in the city. Politico called the border crisis the worst since 2021 which it said had caused a nation-wide emergency in the humanitarian and social spheres.