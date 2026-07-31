MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces who remained in the Russian-liberated Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) fled the city without waiting for orders, military expert Vitaly Kiselev said.

"Today in Konstantinovka, we saw Ukrainian soldiers fleeing from the outskirts. "It was a flight, where ordinary military personnel decided to flee. That is, there was no command, no commanders - nobody was around. We heard nothing or anyone on the radio. They simply fled, saving themselves," he said on the Soloviev Live TV channel.

Kiselev previously told TASS that a small group of Ukrainian soldiers was staying in Konstantinovka, hiding in "fox holes." During sweeps of the city, Russian forces discovered many such Ukrainian shelters.