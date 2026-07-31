Russian troops liberate 12 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated 12 communities in the Sumy, Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of July 25-31, including two communities over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup North units took control of the settlements of Novaya Sech, Mogritsa and Malaya Slobodka in the Sumy Region and Yurchenkovo in the Kharkov Region through active operations and yesterday they gained control of the settlement of Verovka in the Kharkov Region. <…> Yesterday, Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Stenki in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

"Last week, Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Shevchenko, Torskoye, Krasny Kut, Svetloye and Krasnoyarskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. <…> During the week, Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Kommunarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region through active operations," it said.

Russian forces deliver 16 precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian forces delivered one massive and 15 combined strikes by precision-guided weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military sites over the week, the ministry reported.

"On July 25-31, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and 15 combined strikes by ground-based, air-launched and seaborne long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of the military-industrial sector, logistics centers, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, military airfields, armament and ammunition depots, workshops producing and sites storing unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

In addition, the strikes targeted infrastructure facilities of Ukrainian sea ports used to unload and store military cargo, and also fuel and lubricants intended to be supplied to the Ukrainian army, it said.

"During the week, 31 sea vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian army, including 23 dry cargo ships, four bulkers, two tugboats, a support vessel for underwater works and an amphibious assault boat were hit," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 1,495 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 1,495 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 16 enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the past week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and five territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 1,495 personnel, 16 armored combat vehicles, 72 motor vehicles, nine field artillery guns and four electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,500 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,500 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 1,500 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, 125 motor vehicles, 10 field artillery guns and 10 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,290 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,290 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 26 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of seven mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, two airmobile brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 1,290 personnel, 26 armored combat vehicles, 176 motor vehicles and 11 field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,510 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 13 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, four National Guard brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia]," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,510 personnel, 13 armored combat vehicles, 35 motor vehicles, six field artillery guns and four electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 2,500 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 2,500 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 30 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades, four air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two marine infantry brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,500 personnel, 30 armored combat vehicles, 77 motor vehicles and nine field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 340 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 340 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 100 motor vehicles and seven electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian air defenses intercept 5,103 Ukrainian UAVs, 69 smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 5,103 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 69 smart bombs and seven US-made HIMARS rockets over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 69 guided aerial bombs, seven rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, four Neptune long-range missiles and 5,103 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys three Ukrainian naval drones over week

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea waters over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed three uncrewed surface vessels of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 193,518 unmanned aerial vehicles, 669 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,380 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,766 multiple rocket launchers, 35,963 field artillery guns and mortars and 67,917 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.