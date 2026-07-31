MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The completion of the special military operation before the end of the year would be optimal, but for this it is necessary to fully accomplish the tasks facing Russia, Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, said in an interview with TASS.

As Karasin emphasized, Russia stands its ground and wants to "fully accomplish the tasks that were set by the president" and "have recently been confirmed in the course of actions on the line of engagement." "We remain determined to achieve these goals. If this is done this year, then it will be this year. That would be optimal," Karasin said, answering the question of the timeline within which Russia is ready to complete the special military operation.

As the senator noted, Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously stated that Russia is ready to immediately end military operations if the tasks of the special military operation are accomplished. "This should be the main postulate for understanding the position of Russian," Karasin emphasized.

The day before, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and Chairman of United Russia Dmitry Medvedev stated that Russia is at a very important point in the completion of the special military operation.