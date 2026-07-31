Iran carries out drone strikes on military facilities at air base in Kuwait

TEHRAN, July 31. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran’s elite military force) has carried out strikes on fighter jet hangars, satellite communication systems, and equipment warehouses at the Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait, the IRGC reported.

"The [Iranian] army employed drones to hit a fighter jet airfield, satellite communication systems and equipment warehouses <...> located at the Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait," the IRGC said in a statement published by the IRNA news agency.

According to the statement, the air base in Kuwait plays a vital role in US air reconnaissance and support operations and is a key hub for providing air support for the US forces.