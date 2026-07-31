Moscow urges Austria to resolve diplomatic visa issue — envoy

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Moscow is urging Austria to fulfill its obligations to issue visas to Russian diplomats assigned to work at international organizations, Russian Ambassador to Austria Andrey Grozov told the newspaper Izvestia.

"The visa issue remains the most sensitive area, and we are seeking Vienna's compliance with its obligations, including those stemming from its role as the host country for international organizations," he said.

Earlier, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said Austria's policy on issuing visas to Russian diplomats was "outrageous," and that processing times had stretched to two years or longer. According to Ulyanov, the Austrian side has failed to provide a clear explanation for the delays.