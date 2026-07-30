MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Western states that allegedly provide international assistance to Ukraine, including the Kharkov Region, do not do this out of altruism - they want to see the country dependent and drive it into debt, said head of the Kharkov Military-Civil Administration Vitaly Ganchev.

"We are all well aware that none of the [international] support is being provided for some altruistic reasons. It's always beneficial to someone. And if this support is provided, in particular to Ukraine, we understand perfectly well that [the country], including [the part of the Kharkov Region controlled by Kiev], is being driven into a debt hole for a long time," Ganchev said at a briefing.

In his opinion, in the end, Western financing will not bring anything good for the economy or for the development of the country's infrastructure.

Ukraine has been running record budget deficits over the past few years, relying on Western assistance to cover it. For example, the country's budget for this year was adopted with a deficit of 1.9 trillion hryvnias ($45 billion). The Kiev regime is trying to cover the budget gaps through external financing. Meanwhile, in the West, the allocation of new aid packages is subject to lengthy discussions, and partners are increasingly warning that Ukraine needs to intensify its efforts to find sources of self-financing.