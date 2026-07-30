Russia welcomes UN efforts to advance Cyprus settlement — envoy

NICOSIA, July 30. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes the United Nations’ decision to step up efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue, Russian Ambassador to Nicosia Murat Zyazikov told TASS.

The diplomat pointed out that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s visit to Nicosia underscored the importance that "the world body attaches to advancing a settlement." "Moscow has always believed that only the Cypriots themselves are capable of finding a sustainable solution for the island through intercommunal dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations, the key platform for settling disputes in our multipolar world. We note with satisfaction that the United Nations and its secretary general, as well as the leaders of both communities on the island, are pursuing the same course," the Russian ambassador noted.

He described the United Nations’ role in the peace process as constructive. Zyazikov particularly praised the efforts of Maria Angela Holguin, the UN secretary general's personal envoy on Cyprus, and Khassim Diagne, the UN secretary general's special representative and head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, noting that the Russian embassy maintained close working contact with both officials. The ambassador stressed that Guterres was "one of the most prominent and influential secretaries general, despite taking office during a particularly difficult period in history."

According to Zyazikov, Russia continues to advocate resolving the Cyprus issue "solely through dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful negotiations" under UN auspices. "Moscow consistently supports a comprehensive, viable and fair settlement that reflects the interests of both communities on the island and contributes to peace, security, and stability in the region," he added.

Guterres visited Nicosia on July 28-29, holding separate and joint meetings with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, representing the Greek Cypriot side, and Tufan Erhurman, leader of the Turkish Cypriots. He also met with the parties’ chief negotiators and the heads of intercommunal committees.

Following the visit, Guterres said the leaders of the two communities and the three guarantor powers - Britain, Greece, and Turkey - had agreed to convene another summit on the Cyprus issue. Both Christodoulides and Erhurman welcomed the outcome of the visit.