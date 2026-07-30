Hamas, Palestinian factions agree on all Gaza deal provisions — TV

RABAT, July 30. /TASS/. The radical movement Hamas and Palestinian factions taking part in the Gaza peace process have agreed to all provisions of a stabilization deal drafted by the Gaza Board of Peace, the Al Hadath television said.

"An agreement has been reached on all Hamas-related provisions of the Gaza plan," sources told the TV channel.

The official announcement will be made "after the Israeli side signal its approval to the provisions accepted by Hamas."

The details of the agreement may be unveiled as early as Friday.

A spokesperson for the radical movement said Hamas agreed to "hand over weapons, including heavy weaponry, to the national [Palestinian] governing committee." The weapons are to be catalogued and stored by "an international committee in charge of Hamas-related issues."

Hamas also agreed that the handover process "ought to be tied to the de-facto withdrawal of Israeli troops." The time for Hamas to hand over its weapons should be at least 14 days.