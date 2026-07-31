Thousands of migrants flood into Spain’s Ceuta as authorities try to stem tide

MADRID, July 31. /TASS/. Approximately 40,000 people may have illegally entered the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta from Morocco on July 30, El Confidencial reported, citing estimates from the Spanish Civil Guard.

The migrant run on Ceuta is the largest since a similar inundation in 2021 and has created an emergency situation for the entire country in the humanitarian and social spheres, Politico has reported.

TASS has compiled the main information on the situation.

Scale of the crisis

- Approximately 40,000 people may have illegally entered Ceuta from Morocco on July 30, El Confidencial reported, citing estimates from the Spanish Civil Guard.

- According to the publication, migrants continued to arrive in Ceuta throughout the night.

- The border crisis in Ceuta is the worst since 2021 and represents a humanitarian catastrophe for the country, Politico writes.

- It is noted that the crisis in Ceuta has also provoked criticism of the migration strategy of the Spanish government.

- Discontent with the Spanish authorities was expressed by the leader of the far-right party Vox, Santiago Abascal, who described the situation in the autonomous city as an "invasion," as well as by co-chair of the German party Alternative for Germany, Alice Weidel, and the leader of the European People's Party, Manfred Weber, who called on Madrid to comply with the EU Migration Pact.

- Politico added that the two autonomous cities of Spain, Ceuta and Melilla, are the only EU territories with land borders with Africa, which is why these territories regularly become a source of disputes regarding the bloc's migration policy.

- In 2021, at least 8,000 people entered through Ceuta from Morocco, the publication emphasized.

- As Spanish media previously reported, over the past week, more than 1,500 migrants swam to Ceuta from Morocco, while others covered the distance on foot. According to other sources, about 20,000 people could have entered the autonomous city in just a week’s time. The exact number of arrivals has not yet been specified.

- At least 18 people died while trying to swim to the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta on the northern coast of Africa, El Pais reported.

Response from authorities

- The authorities of Ceuta have asked the central government of Spain to close the border with Morocco, the EFE agency reported.

- According to its information, the city authorities also requested the deployment of troops.

- As the head of the government of Ceuta, Juan Jesus Vivas, stated in an interview with Onda Cero radio, what is happening is "an emergency situation of national scale."

- He specified that the number of arriving migrants is equivalent to 2% of the city's total population.

- The situation in Ceuta has completely spiraled out of control, the Spanish National Police union (JUPOL) stated.

- The Spanish government has decided to deploy units of the ground forces stationed in the autonomous city of Ceuta in connection with the influx of migrants, El Pais reported.

- According to its information, the military will support Civil Guard officers in ensuring security in the city.

- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit Ceuta on July 31 amid the migration crisis, the cabinet's press service reported.

- According to its information, the prime minister will be accompanied by Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

Position of Morocco

- Moroccan authorities blamed criminal organizations for the mass arrival of illegal migrants in the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta, the Europa Press agency reported, citing diplomatic sources at the Moroccan embassy in Madrid.

- According to its information, the diplomatic mission also stated that cooperation with Spain on migration issues is exemplary.

- Nevertheless, according to Spanish police unions, Moroccan authorities "are doing nothing" to prevent the mass arrival of migrants in Ceuta, both by sea and by land.

Agreements between Spain and Morocco

- Spain and Morocco have agreed to take measures for the swift transfer of persons who illegally arrived in Ceuta, the Spanish Interior Ministry reported.

- The ministry drew attention to the exemplary cooperation between the countries in all areas, including migration.

- The department believes that "human trafficking networks" are trying to "stimulate the flow of migrants."

- Madrid thanked Rabat for the efforts made in recent days by security forces to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the country.

- Spanish authorities, in coordination with the Moroccan side, are beginning the process of mass return of illegal migrants who entered Ceuta by various means, the Hespress news portal reported.

- According to its sources, "a decision has been made to immediately begin the process of mass return of illegal migrants who attempted to cross the waters around Ceuta."

- According to the same sources, the operation will be carried out "in coordination with the relevant Moroccan structures."

- It is indicated that the actions to return illegal migrants "will cover all migrants, including minors."

Italy intending to suspend Schengen with Spain

- Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares summoned Italy's ambassador after Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Rome intended to suspend the Schengen Agreement with Spain over the influx of migrants into the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta.

- Earlier, Tajani backed suspending the Schengen Agreement with Spain, saying the migration crisis in Ceuta could pose a threat to Europe's overall security.

About Ceuta

- Ceuta has the status of an autonomous city of Spain.

- Due to its geographical location, migration is one of its main issues.

- The current Italian government calls the fight against illegal migration its priority.

The 2021 crisis

- In May 2021, over a period of several days, about 10,000 illegal migrants entered Ceuta from Morocco.

- This occurred against the backdrop of a crisis in relations between Rabat and Madrid after Spanish authorities took on their territory for treatment the president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR, proclaimed on February 27, 1976) and Secretary General of the POLISARIO Front (Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Rio de Oro, which advocates for the independence of Western Sahara from Morocco) Brahim Ghali.