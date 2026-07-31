MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The situation on the battlefield in the Kharkov Region remains tense for the Ukrainian armed forces amid personnel shortages, and the Ukrainian army’s positional defense tactics are collapsing under constant pressure from the Russian Armed Forces, Yevgeny Lisnyak, Deputy Head of the Military-Civil Administration of the Kharkov Region for Defense and Security, told TASS.

"As of the end of July 2026, the situation in the Kharkov direction remains tense and exhausting for the Ukrainian armed forces. For the Ukrainian side, positional defense tactics are collapsing under constant pressure from Russia’s planned local successes," Lisnyak said.

He noted that the main problem for the Ukrainian armed forces is the lack of personnel and the quality of reinforcements. "This is a systemic crisis of the Ukrainian army as a whole, which is particularly acute in areas of constant pressure. This usually leads to a decline in the stability of the defense, increased fatigue among personnel, and the need to fill gaps by transferring people from other areas," the official added.