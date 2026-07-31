Ukrainian strikes on Zaporozhye nuke plant pose risk of radioactive contamination — expert

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks on critical infrastructure of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) create a risk of major radioactive contamination, member of the Legislative Assembly of the Zaporozhye Region Renat Karchaa said in an interview with TASS.

On Thursday, the ZNPP reported that Ukrainian forces employed a drone with an explosive payload to strike a dry spent nuclear fuel storage facility. The drone was detected in close proximity to the transporter storage building, which is used to move containers with spent nuclear fuel. The device was neutralized in a timely manner.

"In the summer of 2022, for example, they (Ukrainian forces - TASS) deliberately, methodically and systematically struck the spent nuclear fuel storage facility and fresh fuel storage buildings with 155-mm artillery rounds from M777 howitzers. So, the adversary has gained experience in hitting critical infrastructure not just with UAVs. If a projectile hits its target and causes destruction, depressurization will occur, followed by radioactive contamination," he said.

Karchaa added that the potential contaminated zone is difficult to predict, as it depends on a range of factors, including the nature and extent of the damage and destruction, the volume of the release, wind direction and a number of other variables.