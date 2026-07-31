Five injured, fire at warehouses in Volgograd Region: aftermath of Ukrainian UAV attack

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 371 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions, the Black and Azov Seas overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Five persons were injured in a massive Ukrainian UAV attack on the southern Volgograd Region. The attack caused fire at an industrial enterprise of the fuel and energy sector in the south of Volgograd and at warehouses in the city’s Dzerzhinsky district. In addition, one person was injured in the Rostov Region in southern Russia.

TASS has put together key facts about the Ukrainian drone attack.

Scope

- Alert air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 371 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, the Black and Azov Seas overnight, the ministry reported.

- The drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Volgograd, Kursk, Rostov, Tula and Krasnodar Regions, the Republic of Dagestan, the Republic of Crimea, the Republic of Tatarstan and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas, the ministry said.

Rostov Region

- One person was injured in the Rostov Region as a result of the Ukrainian army’s strikes, Governor Yury Slyusar said on his Telegram channel.

- Medics are rendering assistance to the injured woman.

- An apartment building was damaged in a Ukrainian UAV strike, the governor said.

- The inter-floor slabs of the apartment building collapsed, he specified.

- Residents were evacuated to a temporary accommodation center.

- Falling UAV debris damaged private houses and a store building in Bataisk.

- Falling UAV debris caused a forest fire in Rostov-on-Don.

- The fire was extinguished.

Volgograd Region

- Five persons were injured in a massive Ukrainian drone attack on the Volgograd Region. The injured persons were hospitalized, Governor Andrey Bocharov said.

- In addition, civilian infrastructure and an apartment building in the Traktorozavodskoy district of Volgograd and a private household in the city’s Krasnoarmeisky district sustained damage.

- UAV strikes throughout the night caused fire at an industrial enterprise of the fuel and energy sector in the south of Volgograd and at warehouses in the Dzerzhinsky district.

- Emergency services are working at the sites and the efforts to extinguish the blazes continue.

- Windows of eight apartment buildings in the Traktorozavodskoy district of Volgograd sustained damage in a Ukrainian UAV attack, the city’s administration said on its Telegram channel.

- The municipality of the Dzerzhinsky district dispatched additional water trucks to eliminate the fires at the warehouses.

- Emergency response teams are carrying out work to specify the damage and eliminate the consequences.

- A temporary accommodation center was opened for local residents on the premises of school No. 1 for the time of the work of emergency services.

- Large-capacity buses were provided to transport residents to the temporary accommodation center where sleeping seats and hot meals were arranged.

- Currently, there are no residents at the temporary accommodation center.

- The Volgograd Region Prosecutor’s Office is exercising control of the observance of the affected persons’ rights.

- The regional Prosecutor’s Office has also organized interaction with all the agencies to promptly provide assistance to local residents.

Tatarstan

- A Ukrainian UAV attempted to attack a logistics center in the Zelenodolsky district of Tatarstan. The attack was successfully repelled and there are no casualties or damage, District Head Mikhail Afanasyev reported.

- Air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian UAV in the sky over Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan. There are no casualties or damage. Mayor Radmir Belyayev said on his Telegram channel.