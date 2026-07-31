US, Israel may impose land blockade on Iran — newspaper

LONDON, July 31. /TASS/. The US and Israel are considering the possibility of imposing a land blockade on Iran, The Daily Telegraph reported, citing high-ranking Israeli sources.

According to the newspaper, a land blockade is being considered as a means of exerting economic pressure on Iran. The article noted that the plan would require the US and Israel to pressure Iran’s neighbors to close border crossings or tighten transit controls, thereby restricting trade with Tehran.

The Daily Telegraph also pointed out that Pakistan and Iraq, who are not close allies of Washington in the region, could be a weak link. Other countries bordering Iran, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey, risk facing retaliatory measures from Tehran, including military ones, should they agree to the US-Israeli plan.

The newspaper emphasized that the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering the option of a land blockade, given that the current military strategy to open the Strait of Hormuz has run its course. A White House official noted that the US leader "has all options at his disposal."

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, in the early morning hours of July 8, the US resumed strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements, including those regarding the Strait of Hormuz.