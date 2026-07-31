Death toll among migrants trying to reach Spain’s Ceuta rises to 34

MADRID, July 31. /TASS/. At least 34 migrants have died while trying to swim to the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta on the northern coast of Africa, the RTVE broadcaster reported, citing Juan Jesus Vivas, the mayor-president of Ceuta.

Earlier reports put the number of fatalities at 24.

Vivas said earlier that the city has been flooded by around 60,000 migrants, or some 70% of its population.

According to Spanish media, thousands of migrants managed to reach Ceuta by swimming or walking around the breakwater separating the city from Morocco, Spanish media reported. Amid the migration crisis, the Spanish authorities have deployed troops to held ensure security in the city.