Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol kills one civilian — governor

SEVASTOPOL, July 31. /TASS/. Air defenses downed ten enemy drones during a Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol in Russia’s Crimea; however, one civilian was killed while on the street during the attack, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported.

"Air defenses, the Black Sea Fleet, and our mobile fire groups destroyed ten drones last night. Unfortunately, one person was killed as a result of the Ukrainian attack. He was on the street at the time. I extend my condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the governor wrote in a post on his Max channel.

According to Razvozhayev, eleven houses were damaged in Sevastopol after a Ukrainian drone, loaded with projectiles and explosives, crashed.

"The downed drone crashed near civilian houses. It was loaded with metal projectiles and explosives. Windows were shattered and walls and fences were damaged in eleven private houses. One car was also damaged. It is clear that the Ukrainian neo-Nazis once again targeted civilians," the Sevastopol head emphasized.