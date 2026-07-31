Russia once again being threatened with draconian sanctions — Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The West has prepared yet another round of "draconian sanctions," with which it is threatening Russia, though these restrictions have not paralyzed the country’s economy, Russia’s Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting on countering the sanctions policy pursued by the collective West against Russian companies.

The West’s sanctions policy in 2014 "assumed a comprehensive, systemic character," he said. "A number of illegal measures are being employed, or rather a vast number of them, such as asset freezes, so-called sectoral bans, and export restrictions," the official added.

"Once again, we are being threatened with some sort of draconian American sanctions, and others, too. It is obvious that this has not paralyzed the Russian economy, it is alive, functioning, and developing," Medvedev said.