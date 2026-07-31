Russia deploys Black Kite drones to special military operation zone

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Drones of the Black Kite series, equipped with an autonomous navigation system and capable of flying a predetermined route in conditions of complete loss of communication, have been deployed to Russia’s special military operation zone in Ukraine, the drone manufacturer Dronax told TASS.

"The new solution for the Black Kite series of drones has successfully passed testing. Drones with an autonomous navigation system are now capable of performing flight missions in any conditions. Thus, Black Kite drones can deliver cargo to a designated point and return to base, even if communication, telemetry, or GPS are unavailable. Devices with this new option are already in use in the special military operation zone," the company stated.

Dronax specified that UAVs with autonomous navigation systems are highly sought after in areas where electronic warfare is active, where communications and navigation are deliberately jammed. "Furthermore, this is critical in mountainous areas and gorges, where satellites are simply not visible, as well as in wooded areas and high-density urban areas," the company said.