Denmark proposes suspending Spain's Schengen membership — AFP

STOCKHOLM, July 31. /TASS/. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Friday that the European Union should consider suspending Spain's membership in the Schengen area, according to AFP.

"It goes without saying that the EU should immediately take all necessary measures and consider all options, including suspending cooperation within the Schengen area. Uncontrolled migration poses a threat to Europe and to Denmark," she said.

Frederiksen added that she had already spoken with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who proposed suspending the Schengen Agreement with Spain. "We are gathering European leaders to discuss the current situation," she said.