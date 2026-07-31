MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has complained about the difficult situation for the Ukrainian armed forces on the frontline.

On Friday, he held a meeting attended by the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Mikhail Drapaty. "The situation on the frontline is tough, and we will seek opportunities to expand all programs supporting Ukrainian units," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

A number of other military and political figures also participated in the meeting. Zelensky discussed with them the "logistical challenges" Ukraine is facing due to the suspension of calls by foreign ships at the country's ports.

According to Zelensky, the situation in the Konstantinovka and Slavyansk areas, as well as in the Zaporozhye Region, is of particular concern to Kiev.