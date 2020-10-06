Russian military serviceman detained for transferring classified data to Estonia

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Russian military serviceman who, together with his brother, handed over information constituting state secrets to the Estonian special services, the FSB Public Relations Center informed TASS.

"The Federal Security Service in Smolensk and Pskov detained a Russian Armed Forces serviceman and his brother permanently residing in Estonia who collected information constituting state secrets and transferred it to the Estonian special services," it said.

FSB investigators opened a criminal case under Section 275 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("High Treason"). The penalty for high treason is imprisonment for a term of 12 to 20 years with a possible additional fine of up to 500,000 rubles ($6,385). The court sent both detainees to custody.