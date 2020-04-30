Only one out of Normandy Four Paris summit’s decisions implemented so far — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany) confirmed implementation of only one decision out of nine adopted during the Paris summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists Thursday, following a Normandy Four video conference.
"We stated that, out of nine points of the Paris summit, only one was implemented, and even that one - only partially," the foreign minister said, adding that he means the exchange of people in custody.
Prisoner exchange
The Russian, Ukrainian, French and German top diplomats have discussed another prisoner exchange in Donbass, Lavrov said.
"Today, we spoke about preparations for another prisoner swap. The process of hammering out a sequence of steps is underway, because, as you know, the Minsk agreements provide for all for all exchanges. However, in practical terms it turned out that it is necessary to identify everyone first before exchanging all," he noted.
A total of 230 people were exchanged during two exchanges between Kiev and Donetsk and Lugansk, in December and April, the minister reminded.
The Paris Normandy Four summit took place on December 9, 2019. The next meeting of leaders of the four states was supposed to take place in April 2020.