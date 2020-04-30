Only one out of Normandy Four Paris summit’s decisions implemented so far — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany) confirmed implementation of only one decision out of nine adopted during the Paris summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists Thursday, following a Normandy Four video conference.

"We stated that, out of nine points of the Paris summit, only one was implemented, and even that one - only partially," the foreign minister said, adding that he means the exchange of people in custody.

Prisoner exchange

The Russian, Ukrainian, French and German top diplomats have discussed another prisoner exchange in Donbass, Lavrov said.