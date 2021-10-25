Putin grants Russian citizenship to actress and singer Natalia Oreiro and her son

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to actress and singer Natalia Oreiro and her son, according to a presidential decree posted on the portal of official legal acts.

"To grant Russian citizenship to the following persons: Natalia Marisa Oreiro Iglesias, born on May 19, 1977 in Uruguay, with her son Merlin Atahualpa Mollo Oreiro, born on January 26, 2012 in Argentina," the decree reads.

Natalia Oreiro said in an interview with TASS in June 2020 that she had applied for Russian citizenship. She recalled that a year before she had said jokingly during the Vecherny Urgant TV show she wanted to have a Russian passport. In her words, the program’s host, Ivan Urgant, said she was "the most Russian among foreigners" and she replied in response that Putin should grant Russian citizenship to her for that. She stressed however that it would be an honor to her to receive the Russian passport.