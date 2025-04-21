Russian troops continue special military operation after truce expires

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian troops continued their special military operation in Ukraine after the Easter truce expired, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"With the expiry of the truce, the Russian Armed Forces continued the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement.

During the truce declared by the supreme commander-in-chief of the Russian Armed Forces, all of Russia’s battlegroups strictly observed the ceasefire and stayed at their lines and positions in the special military operation area from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 21, the ministry specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 20 casualties on Ukrainian army

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 20 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"In the Belgorod direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a territorial defense brigade in the area of the settlement of Khmelevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 20 personnel and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 30 casualties on Ukrainian army

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 30 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army in the area of the settlement of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 30 personnel in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 45 casualties on Ukrainian army

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 45 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Shcherbinovka, Yablonovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 45 personnel, a Kozak armored combat vehicle and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 80 casualties on Ukrainian army

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 80 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an unmanned systems brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk, Novopavlovka and Alekseyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 80 personnel, a Kozak armored combat vehicle and a pickup truck in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 25 casualties on Ukrainian army

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 25 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units inflicted losses among manpower and equipment of a marine infantry brigade in the area of the settlement of Bogatyr in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 25 personnel, an armored personnel carrier and a motor vehicle in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 10 Ukrainian troops over day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 10 Ukrainian troops and a US-made counterbattery radar station in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Ponyatovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 10 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an electronic warfare station and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station were destroyed," it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfield, ammo and UAV depots over day

Russian forces struck a Ukrainian military airfield, ammunition and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) depots over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of a military airfield, warehouses of ammunition and unmanned aerial vehicles and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations in 74 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 104 Ukrainian UAVs over day

Russian air defense forces shot down 104 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities destroyed 104 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 661 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 52,935 unmanned aerial vehicles, 604 surface-to-air missile systems, 22,970 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,544 multiple rocket launchers, 23,916 field artillery guns and mortars and 34,389 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.