Belarusian top brass confirms Oreshnik missile system goes on combat duty in republic

MINSK, December 30. /TASS/. The Belarusian Defense Ministry has confirmed that the Russian-made Oreshnik intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile system has assumed combat duty in the republic, posting a video of the relevant ceremony.

"After the missile system was readied for its designated deployment and its inspection by a joint comprehensive group, a battalion of Oreshnik missile launchers has begun to accomplish assignments of its combat duty in designated areas on the territory of our country," the ministry said in a statement.

The Oreshnik missile system arrived in Belarus pursuant to a decision made by the Russian and Belarusian leaders, the ministry said.

Before the Oreshnik missile system went on combat duty in Belarus, its launch combat crews, signal corps, security and power supply personnel, and also drivers-mechanics of the missile system’s components had undergone advanced training on modern simulators, it specified.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on December 30 that the Oreshnik missile system had gone on combat duty in Belarus.

"The system is capable of engaging targets at ranges of up to 5,000 km and can carry both nuclear and conventional payloads and conduct launches from any point of its combat patrol route," the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported.

Last week, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that the Oreshnik missile system’s deployment on the republic’s territory came in response to aggressive actions by Western opponents.