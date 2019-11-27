Russia creates killer drones to fight enemy UAVs

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia has developed killer drones capable of tracking, intercepting and disabling the enemy’s unmanned aerial vehicles with the help of nets, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy at the state hi-tech corporation Rostec Viktor Kladov told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have not only EW [electronic warfare] systems but also active killer drones that track an intruder drone, catch up with it and capture it with a net," Kladov said, as he spoke about the existing Russian devices to counter unmanned aerial vehicles.

At the Dubai Airshow 2019 held in the UAE in November, Russia demonstrated effective electronic warfare systems to fight drones, he added.

The Kalashnikov Group, which is part of Rostec, manufactures guns to fight UAVs within a radius of 1-1.5 km, Kladov informed.

"This is easy to operate: you need to point the gun at a drone and pull the trigger. An electromagnetic impulse suppresses the drone’s electronics and it either falls down or continues moving but loses communications with its control post: the UAV actually turns blind and useless," the Rostec official commented.