New law does not hamper development of UAV market in Russia — Kremlin

"In this case, one should simply avoid those areas and facilities over which flights are prohibited. That's all. The rest, which is not prohibited, is allowed," he said.

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. A recent draft law empowering the Russian authorities to halt flights of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in certain situations does not hamper the development of the market of drones in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Therefore, it is hardly possible to speak about "a stranglehold" of the market of drones, he added.

Peskov recalled that under a new law that recently came into force, drones, which are heavier than the established weight are subject to registration.

"This does not mean that their launch and use are banned," he said.

On September 11, Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, passed a bill in the first reading, empowering police, the National Guard and special services to identify persons flying drones and halt these flights in some situations. Under the bill, the security agencies will get the right "to cut short the stay of unmanned aerial vehicles in the airspace" for the purpose of protecting citizens and in the process of carrying out operational search measures," including by way of suppressing or transforming the signals of unmanned aerial vehicles’ remote control and also by way of damaging or destroying such vehicles."