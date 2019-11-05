Illegal use of drones at demonstrations threatens security — National Guard

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Illegal use of unmanned aerial vehicles in Russia is proceeding in a landslide fashion, the deputy chief of Russia’s National Guard, Oleg Borukayev, said at a roundtable discussion on the illegal use of drones and measures to ensure national security at Russia’s State Duma.
"Unauthorized use of drones at mass demonstrations poses a threat. They are capable of taking images for spotting weaknesses in the law enforcement cordons and also to expose their movements, which makes it necessary to draw extra forces and means," Borukayev noted.
Since 2017 there have been more than 50 instances of air space violations by drones over crucial facilities.
"The problem is we identify the violations and hand them over to the territorial offices of the air transport agency Rosaviatsiya without influencing the drones in any way. The available statistics indicates that we detain less than 20%-30% of external pilots, and the data we hand over to Rosaviatsiya are not enough to confirm the committed offense," Borukayev said.