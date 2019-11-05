Illegal use of drones at demonstrations threatens security — National Guard

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Illegal use of unmanned aerial vehicles in Russia is proceeding in a landslide fashion, the deputy chief of Russia’s National Guard, Oleg Borukayev, said at a roundtable discussion on the illegal use of drones and measures to ensure national security at Russia’s State Duma.

"Unauthorized use of drones at mass demonstrations poses a threat. They are capable of taking images for spotting weaknesses in the law enforcement cordons and also to expose their movements, which makes it necessary to draw extra forces and means," Borukayev noted.