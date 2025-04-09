MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky displayed a deceptive response to Russia’s strike on a meeting of Ukrainian commanders and foreign mercenaries at a restaurant in the city of Krivoy Rog, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

"Zelensky demonstrated a highly cynical and false reaction to the Russian Armed Forces’ April 4 high-precision strike, which used a high-explosive missile and targeted a meeting of Ukrainian commanders and Western instructors at the Magallan restaurant in Krivoy Rog," the diplomat said during a briefing.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the attack led to the enemy losing up to 85 personnel, including service members and foreign military officers.