High-level talks between US, Iran slated for May 3 — Omani foreign minister

DUBAI, April 26. /TASS/. Negotiations between the US and Iran will continue next week with another high-level meeting scheduled for May 3, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who is serving as a mediator in the negotiation process, said.

"US Iran talks today identified a shared aspiration to reach agreement based on mutual respect and enduring commitments. Core principles, objectives and technical concerns were all addressed. Talks will continue next week with a further high level meeting provisionally scheduled," the top Omani diplomat wrote on the X social network.