MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The fact that international organizations ignore the Kiev regime’s atrocities makes it clear that European handlers have given Ukraine a free pass to disregard international law, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, told TASS.

"The blindness of international organizations and self-absorbed Europe only confirms that Kiev was allowed to disregard international humanitarian law. They promised that the war would write everything off. But it won’t, and they will have to answer for what they did," the diplomat said.

Earlier, Miroshnik posted a video shot in the city of Kupyansk, which shows the corpse of a man tortured to death by Ukrainian soldiers.

"Kharkov soil has kept many secrets since 2022, when Ukraine's occupation forces returned there and massacred the locals they suspected of being loyal to Russia and the Russian army. Now, Ukrainian militants don’t hide their hatred of the people who live in southeastern Ukraine and Donbass. These people are called 'awaiters' as they are suspected of sympathising with the Russian army and waiting for it to come, and they are facing persecution and severe pressure," Miroshnik pointed out.

According to him, international organizations must take note of such clear evidence of the Ukrainian armed forces’ atrocities. "They are torturing their own population, leaving a trail of chaos behind as they retreat," the diplomat noted, adding that the international community needs to give an assessment "of what the Kiev regime is doing as this kind of irrefutable evidence emerges of militants targeting the civilians still holding Ukrainian passports with atrocities and torture."