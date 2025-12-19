E3 countries’ advisers to meet with Witkoff, Umerov in Miami — correspondent

WASHINGTON, December 19. /TASS/. National security advisers from the UK, Germany, and France will take part in talks on Ukraine in Miami today and meet with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, an Axios correspondent reported.

"The national security advisers of Germany, France, and the UK will be in Miami today for talks with White House Envoy Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian national security adviser Rustem Umerov," Barak Ravid wrote on his X page.

He added that "the Turkish foreign minister and the Qatari prime minister will also participate in the Ukraine talks in Miami today."

Earlier, Axios reported, citing a source in the US administration, that a new round of talks between the US and Ukraine could take place this weekend at the level of military and working group representatives.

The first round of talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations took place in Berlin on December 14 and lasted about five hours. The sides continued negotiations on Monday morning, meeting for about two hours. The US delegation included special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner. The Ukrainian side was represented by Vladimir Zelensky, Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov.