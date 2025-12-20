Hong Kong influenza seasonal, not epidemic — expert

TOMSK, December 20. /TASS/. The Hong Kong influenza (A/H3N2 strain) is now a seasonal illness and poses no danger to vaccinated individuals, infectious disease expert Yulia Minakova told TASS.

"Currently, the Hong Kong influenza, its strain, has indeed moved into the category of ‘seasonal influenzas.’ The A(H3N2) strain is part of the vaccines that were developed and used for seasonal influenza vaccination during the 2025-2026 period," Minakova stated, confirming there have been no fatal or complicated cases among those vaccinated.

The expert noted the virus is primarily a risk for those encountering it for the first time, as well as young children, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic conditions. With prompt medical care, however, it can be treated in its early stages.

Earlier, Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said that a seasonal spike in acute respiratory viral infections and influenza is currently observed in Russia. This season’s predominant infection is A (H3N2), also known as the Hong Kong flu. However, in the majority of registered cases — up to 99.5% — the infection takes either mild or moderately severe form. Only 1.8% of patients require hospital care.