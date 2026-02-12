{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Macron says talks with Putin unlikely in near future

France is "preparing the ground" for the conversation, the president has sent the diplomatic adviser to Moscow, he says
France's President Emmanuel Macron
© Sergei Guneyev/POOL/TASS

PARIS, February 13. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said that a possible conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin is not planned in the coming days, according to remarks he made after an informal EU summit in Belgium.

"This is not a matter for the coming days," Macron said.

He added that his diplomatic adviser had already visited Russia. "We are preparing the ground," the French leader said, according to a video of his speech posted on the Elysee Palace’s X page.

Asked whether he intended to invite Russian representatives to any G7 meetings in France, Macron said that "this is not on the agenda" unless the conflict in Ukraine ends. "But I don’t feel that this will happen soon," the president said.

Earlier, Macron said in an interview with the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung that he had suggested in a conversation with several European colleagues that the dialogue with Russia be resumed. In his view, the current framework for talks on Ukraine, in which US representatives discuss settlement terms with Moscow without European participation, "is not optimal."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on February 12 that Macron’s stated desire to hold a phone conversation with Putin had never gone beyond words.

Rubio plans to discuss halting imports of Russian energy resources with Hungary, Slovakia
These countries are "very cooperative" with the US, the official says
Read more
Japan’s steps brought relations with Russia to point of no return — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that in Tokyo and other Japanese cities rallies were held on "the so-called Day of Northern Territories" on February 7, where claims to Russia’s Kuril Islands were raised
Read more
Russia holds about 20% of global DFA market — Alfa-Bank CEO
$129.5 bln is the global volume of the DFA market
Read more
Israeli premier says won't come to US for inaugural Board of Peace meeting
Benjamin Netanyahu will participate in the annual AIPAC conference virtually, and, therefore, will not fly to Washington next week
Read more
Germany faces volunteer shortfall for Lithuania brigade — Der Spiegel
So far, only 197 servicemen have volunteered to join the 203rd Tank Battalion of the required 414, the 122nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion managed to enlist only 181 of 640
Read more
Belgorod Region hit hard in most recent attack by Ukraine — Russian deputy PM
Additional financial and organizational support measures will be provided to the region
Read more
Epstein’s files mention Zelensky in connection with human trafficking from Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky appears in Epstein's files several dozen times, most prominently in connection with the Jean-Luc Brunel case
Read more
Russia wouldn’t want US tariffs over aid to Cuba, but trade is at zero anyway — Kremlin
The US administration announced its intention to impose proportional import duties on goods from countries that dare to supply Cuba with fuel
Read more
Trump wants to remove Zelensky from power because he hinders peace — French politician
The leader of the French political party Les Patriotes Florian Philippot called this "a disaster for a man who has clung to power without elections for two years"
Read more
Russia tests new air defense fire support information system in special op zone — Rostec
The Pantsir and airspace control systems, developed by the High Precision Systems holding company, are currently on display at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia
Read more
Telegram hardly serves as provider of communication between front line fighters — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that it is difficult to imagine such a scenario
Read more
Romania needs three to four years to meet euro adoption criteria, president says
Nicusor Dan says the country is yet to meet the deficit and debt indicators
Read more
Merkel presidential bid rumors unsettle Merz camp — Bild
Another source of concern for the German Chancellor’s entourage, according to the magazine, are Angela Merkel’s plans to play a more active role in the political and public life of the country
Read more
Rutte is engaging in verbal escalation, threatening Russia — legislator
Leonid Slutsky emphasized that Russia had repeatedly affirmed its non-aggressive stance toward European nations, criticizing NATO for allegedly exaggerating the so-called Russian threat to justify increased militarization and soaring defense budgets
Read more
Russia’s Ufa submarine heads from Baltic Sea to Pacific — Russian Defense Ministry
The main attack system is the Kalibr-PL armed with high-precision missiles
Read more
Arctic Council effectively blocked as West dismantles cooperation — Russian diplomat
Alexander Grushko says NATO, EU "want to confront" Russia, China in the region
Read more
Dates, venue for next meeting on Ukraine still being discussed — senior Russian diplomat
"The Russian side assumes that the previous two rounds, which took place in Abu Dhabi, demonstrated that this venue is optimal from all points of view," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
Over 20 people hospitalized with poisoning from wedding party
Infected people were hospitalized to the infectious clinics with the preliminary diagnosis of an acute intestinal infection with suspected salmonellosis
Read more
Severstal CEO expects decline in metals industry financials for 2025
The current ruble rate recognized by experts as too strong deprives Severstal of the opportunity to make economically feasible supply of steel products to international markets, Alexander Shevelev said
Read more
UN envoy to Cyprus praises Russian peacekeepers for their work
The servicemen monitor the ceasefire line, the buffer zone, do intercommunal work, Khassim Diagne says
Read more
Accomplice in assassination attempt on senior Russian general flees to Turkey
Zinaida Serebritskaya has been placed on an international wanted list
Read more
Israeli president says no decision yet on Netanyahu pardon request
The hearings of the prime minister's case have been postponed or cancelled since December 2024
Read more
Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup South
According to the Defense Ministry, Battlegroup Commander Lieutenant General Sergey Medvedev reported to the defense chief on the progress of offensive operations by the battlegroup’s forces
Read more
Putin still sees Ukrainians as fraternal nation
The Russian leader pointed out that Moscow has been trying for years to build relations with Kiev under new geopolitical conditions
Read more
Human rights commissioner appeals to UN over illegal detention of Russians in Ukraine
Tatyana Moskalkova added that she was in dialogue with Ukraine on the return of Kursk residents
Read more
EU should be at negotiating table with Russia to discuss European security — Macron
According to the French leader, "all of this needs to be prepared at the European level, in order to be ready for a discussion when the time comes"
Read more
Ukrainian intel agent tortured by Kiev after saving elderly woman’s life
Sergey Mykhailov explained that the elderly woman’s rescue was used as a pretext for accusing him of sympathizing with Donbass residents
Read more
Russian MFA slams 'partial EU membership' idea for Ukraine as political manipulation
According to Maria Zakharova, the European Union has already partially enmeshed itself with Ukraine
Read more
US, Iran ready to compromise on Tehran’s nuclear deal — Turkey’s top diplomat
"It is positive that the Americans appear willing to tolerate Iranian enrichment within clearly set boundaries," Hakan Fidan said
Read more
Great Russian composer Sergei Rakhmaninov’s grandson died in Switzerland at 79
It’s still unknown where the Russian composer’s grandson is going to be buried
Read more
Moscow police shuts down illegal bank that cashed 1 billion roubles
Members of the criminal group, without proper license or permits, engaged in illegal banking in the period from 2008 through to 2012
Read more
Senior Russian senator meets with Iranian ambassador
Konstantin Kosachev expressed support and solidarity with the people of the republick
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about arrest of former head of FESCO Group
The company is providing the necessary assistance to law enforcement agencies
Read more
Netanyahu believes conditions may be created for good deal with Iran
The Israeli PM stressed that he "expressed general skepticism regarding the nature of any agreement with Iran" during the meeting with the US President Donald Trump
Read more
Medvedev confident all those who condemn Russia to eventually do a 180
They will come to us again with various proposals, including economic cooperation mechanisms, the politician pointed out
Read more
Two Israeli nationals violate border with Lebanon, army says
IDF troops were dispatched to the scene, located the civilians, and returned them safely to Israeli territory
Read more
Iranian satellite Jam-e Jam 1 enters orbit by Russian Proton-M launch system
According to the state newswire, Jam-e Jam 1 is the first Iran's public broadcasting geostationary satellite
Read more
Two camps have emerged in Europe regarding interaction with Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that some continue to adhere to the previous approach, "completely short-sighted, irrational, and unreasonable"
Read more
Ukraine FM confirms child killed in US was adopted in Ukraine
The Ukrainian Embassy in the US reported that the adopter, whose actions caused the death of the adopted child, is convicted and serves a sentence
Read more
US hockey players start their Olympic run with victory over Latvia
The US team defeats Latvia 5-1
Read more
Russian envoy urges UN to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Yemen
We are adamant that consistent, professional and constructive cooperation with all Yemeni forces will lead to decisions that can make it possible to ensure sustainable humanitarian access, Vasily Nebenzya stressed
Read more
Russia defies threats, blackmail, attempts at external pressure — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that Russia's foreign policy, "not linked to electoral cycles abroad or personal preferences, is long-term and predictable"
Read more
Europe continues militarization directed against Russia — CSTO defense official
According to Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, "the most difficult situation is developing today" in the Eastern European region
Read more
Innoprom. Saudi Arabia international exhibition to open in Riyadh
About 140 companies will represent Russia at the exhibition, including Rosatom, Roscosmos, Rostec and others
Read more
Russia's foreign trade surplus falls to $10 billion in December — Central Bank
This increase compared to November is due to a more significant increase in goods exports compared to imports, primarily due to seasonal factors, the regulator noted
Read more
Moscow to return all historically Russian lands to their 'rightful home' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that linguistic, cultural and religious rights of those who remain under Kiev’s authority must be restored
Read more
Russia continues to be Armenia's reliable partner in nuclear industry — MFA
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Russia is the only country already operating small-capacity nuclear power plants
Read more
MFA comments on Kiev’s attacks, Russians in Cuba, says Europe stalls settlement in Ukraine
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that Western nations did not abandon their aspirations to "tear" Belarus away from Russia
Read more
NATO chief says it is up to US to build dialogue with Russia
Mark Rutte emphasized that the US was "constantly updating" Europe on the peace process
Read more
OPEC+ oil output up by 40,000 bpd in January, 10,000 bpd above projected level — IEA
Russia fell 280,000 bpd short of its permitted production
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.29%, the RTS Index ticked up by 0.65%
Read more
First lady to stay in touch with Russia to reunite more kids with families — White House
Melania Trump "and her representative continue to engage in discussions with both countries," the document says
Read more
Metals consumption in Russia fell by 18% in 2024-2025 — Severstal CEO
The Russian metallurgical sector has been traditionally export-oriented, Alexander Shevelev noted
Read more
Another child reunites with family in Russia, commissioner says
Four boys and a girl aged between four and 15 will reunite with their families in Ukraine
Read more
Maduro innocent, remains Venezuela’s legitimate leader — authorized president
Delcy Rodriguez added that she is fulfilling the presidential duties in strict compliance with the constitution of Venezuela
Read more
Moscow, Yerevan to hold talks on restoring two railway segments in Armenia
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said the total length of railway segments to be restored is about 1.6 km and 12.4 km
Read more
EU intends to respond quickly to pressure from US, China — Macron
The French president emphasized that to achieve this, the European Union needs to enhance its competitiveness, strengthen existing partnerships
Read more
US to unveil Gaza reconstruction plan at upcoming Board of Peace meeting — agency
US officials say President Donald Trump likely to announce a "multi-billion-dollar fund"
Read more
Rosgeo discovers major fluorite deposit in Russia’s Trans-Baikal region
The company emphasized that the Gozogor ore occurrence was originally identified by Soviet geologists in the 1980s during exploration of the Streltsovskoye ore field
Read more
T-Plus net profit may reach $64.73-90.63 mln in 2025
T-Plus’s investment program in 2026 will amount to $627.87 mln, which is 21.3% higher than in 2025
Read more
Two power plants damaged in Kiev — energy minister
Denis Shmygal expressed optimism that repairs could be completed within two days
Read more
Kremlin assures Russia, Japan not discussing Kuril Islands handover
The negotiations focus on signing a peace treaty
Read more
Norilsk Nickel selling its products without discount — analysts
According to sources, contracts prevail within the sales structure
Read more
US confirms withdrawal of its forces from al-Tanf military base in Syria — Reuters
The US ceded control of this facility to Syrian troops
Read more
Lavrov tells US to keep out of regions that don't concern it
The foreign minister stressed that despite Washington's statements that its only area of interest is the Western Hemisphere, the US is actually "working hard to push its interests" in other regions too
Read more
US businesses to receive no security guarantees for activities in Venezuela — energy sec
Chris Wright says today's environment for business in the country is "meaningfully better" than two months ago
Read more
Moscow court arrests ex-head of FESCO Group in case of embezzlement
Andrey Severilov and FESCO Group Vice President Boris Ivanov were detained on Wednesday in Moscow
Read more
Kiev expects to receive over $51 bln in Western aid in 2026
According to Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Andrey Pyshnyy, $3.1 bln has already been received in January
Read more
Press review: Putin and Lukashenko miss Board of Peace meeting as EU pushes nuclear talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 12th
Read more
Polish company reports failure of subsea power cable to Sweden
The operator says does not suspect a "deliberate act" behind the malfunction
Read more
US license for Venezuelan oil prohibits deals with persons from Russia, Iran, DPRK, Cuba
This also applies to persons from the People’s Republic of China
Read more
Russia to skip first Board of Peace meeting — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, "work to formulate Moscow’s position on the Board of Peace is ongoing"
Read more
New arms race is not inevitable, all depends on US, Russia, China — expert
Daryl Kimball acknowledged that, despite the positive results of the Anchorage summit, real negotiations on strategic stability had not yet been conducted between the administration of US President Donald Trump and the current Russian authorities
Read more
US revenue from sales of Venezuelan oil exceeds $1 bln — NBC News
According to the broadcaster, in the coming months, Washington will be able to sell an additional $5 bln worth of Venezuelan oil
Read more
Russia ready to drive hard bargain with US — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov added that Moscow is facing "extreme hostility from Europe which has become the main sponsor of the Kiev regime and a systemic opponent of Russia"
Read more
Another Ukrainian barred from wearing ‘propaganda’ helmet at 2026 Olympics
This is the third reported case of Ukrainian athletes attempting to use provocative sports gear during the ongoing Olympics.
Read more
Trump says he will talk to Iran as long as he likes
US President also said that a deal could be achieved over the next month
Read more
US holds significant sway over Venezuela’s current authorities — secretary of energy
Chris Wright said Washington’s approach to Venezuela’s current leadership is "trust, but verify"
Read more
Russia to send batch of oil to Cuba as humanitarian aid — Russian embassy
Russia’s ministry of economic development has recommended Russian tourists refrain from visiting Cuba amid the "fuel emergency" in the country
Read more
Bulgaria signs new 10-year contract for Russian gas supply
Price decreased by 20 percent
Read more
Russia to respond to potential deployment of US long-range missile in Germany — diplomat
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Russia is ready to discuss with the United States the issue of missile deployment in Germany
Read more
UN not yet invited to Board of Peace meeting in Washington — official
Stephane Dujarric says Ramiz Alakbarov may coordinate UN, Board of Peace cooperation
Read more
Destruction of Lasar Group plant deals serious blow to Ukraine's war effort — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, the higher-ups within Lasar's Group, which has a broad network of industrial sites, has until now been "greatly favored by Kiev’s leadership, not least due to corruption-related interests"
Read more
Advanced Sarma MLRS becomes major attraction of Russia’s exposition at Saudi arms show
The Sarma MLRS was demonstrated jointly with the Supercam S350 UAV and the Planshet-A automated artillery fire control system mounted on the Atlet armored platform
Read more
Five states' withdrawal from Ottawa Convention to weaken European security — diplomat
According to Gennady Gatilov, this move came as no surprise to the Russian side and wasn’t out of the ordinary
Read more
IIHF chief Luc Tardif calls for Russia's swift return to intl ice hockey
The decision would mean that "the world is getting a little better," Luc Tardif says
Read more
3D printing equipment, new UAVs: Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup South
Andrey Belousov held a meeting at a command post of one of the Battlegroup South's units, listening to reports from commanders on the current situation in the area of responsibility and troop operations
Read more
UK to buy $205 million worth of US weapons for Kiev under PURL scheme — defense ministry
The UK Ministry of Defense also promised to deliver 1,200 anti-aircraft missiles and 200,000 artillery shells to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the coming months
Read more
Sual’s stake in Rusal essentially unchanged, reduction is technical in nature
Sual Partners is Rusal's largest minority shareholder
Read more
Lavrov says BRICS never works against anyone, but refuses to depend on West’s whims
The top diplomat said Russia fully recognizes the need to develop supply chains, routes, and related infrastructure
Read more
Russia delivers precision strike on Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a Grad multiple launch rocket system in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian recognized as co-official language in draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution
The Russian language can also be used alongside the Kazakh language at public organizations and local government entities
Read more
Ukraine may agree to withdraw from Donbass — The Atlantic
Vladimir Zelensky says basic questions in the security guarantee deal with the US "remain unsolved"
Read more
Latvian premier against granting voting rights to non-citizens
The referendum on the Russian language as the second official language in Latvia was held in min-February
Read more
US secretly sends nearly 6,000 Starlink terminals to protesters in Iran — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the US Department of State has purchased approximately 7,000 Starlink terminals over the past few months, most of them in January
Read more
Kremlin pushes for constructive dialogue with United States on Cuba
Among other sanctions, Washington imposed an embargo on any fuel supplies to the island republic
Read more
Moscow Zoo celebrates 162nd anniversary
The Moscow Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Europe
Read more
Ukraine contact group agrees to deliver $35 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine — Healey
Moscow has repeatedly stated that sending more military aid to Ukraine delays a solution to the conflict
Read more
Russian lawmaker urges Rutte not to hurl threats at world's largest nuclear power
Leonid Slutsky emphasized the dangers of such rhetoric, noting that issuing such threats is profoundly reckless
Read more
Russia’s first high-speed train to be tested in 2027
The test site will be the route segment from Zelenograd to Tver
Read more