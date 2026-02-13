French defense chief says Europe must ready itself for major war

PARIS, February 13. /TASS/. Europe needs to prepare for a "high-intensity conflict," French Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrin said.

"From the moment a conflict broke out on the European continent, it became necessary for us to prepare for a high-intensity conflict," she told Euronews.

Vautrin believes that preparing for such a conflict "is the best way to avoid it." "This is what we are doing," the defense chief noted.

The minister emphasized that France "maintains its whole army in a state of full combat readiness." "Commanding respect requires inspiring fear," Vautrin added.

In November 2025, France's Chief of the Defense Staff General Fabien Mandon called on the country’s people to be prepared "to lose their children" in order to deter Russia. He claimed that Paris "has all the knowledge, economic and demographic power" to confront Moscow. Earlier, Mandon warned that the French army must be prepared to enter into a conflict with Russia in three to four years.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed European politicians’ "mantra" about a potential war with Russia as nonsense.