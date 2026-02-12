Polish company reports failure of subsea power cable to Sweden

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Polish electricity transmission operator PSE said an underwater power line in the Baltic Sea, connecting Poland to Sweden, has been switched off due to a malfunction.

"The Poland-Sweden connection is temporarily offline due to a fault," the company said in a statement on its website.

PSE does not suspect a "deliberate act" to be behind the outage.

According to Europe’s power market NordPool, the incident occurred at around 10:00 p.m. Moscow time (7:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday. Power supplies are expected to be resumed on Friday night.

The 200-km SwePol Link undersea cable connects a power generation facility near Poland’s Slupsk with the power station near the town of Karlshamn in Sweden.