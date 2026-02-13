Dismantling non-proliferation system serves US nuclear dominance — newspaper

BEIJING, February 13. /TASS/. The United States is undermining international nuclear non-proliferation efforts and dismantling the deterrence architecture in order to achieve nuclear dominance, the China Daily newspaper said in an editorial commentary.

"Indeed, the US has consistently undermined international efforts to promote nuclear disarmament. Its reluctance to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, as well as its recent threats to resume testing, stands in stark contrast to the global consensus on the need to prevent nuclear proliferation. By refusing to adhere to the nonproliferation framework, the US is effectively dismantling the very architecture that has constrained the nuclear threat for decades," the newspaper wrote.

According to the publication, the steps taken by Washington point to "a significant shift in its nuclear policy" and could "threaten to reignite a nuclear arms race that the world can ill afford." "The implications of this are profound, as it paves the way for an unrestrained arms buildup, not only by the US, but also by other nuclear powers, thereby increasing the risk of nuclear conflict," the commentary said.

Rhetoric about the need for "nuclear parity," the newspaper wrote, is "a smokescreen designed to obscure the US' true intention of achieving unchallenged nuclear dominance." In this regard, the publication called on the international community to view US actions as "a strategic ploy to destabilize global security and maintain its hegemony," and advocated stronger diplomatic efforts to maintain existing arms control mechanisms and develop new measures against nuclear proliferation.