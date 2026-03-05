US offers military support to Kurds in operation against Iran — WP

WASHINGTON, March 5. /TASS/. The United States has offered military support to Kurdish forces if they agreed to act against the Iranian authorities, The Washington Post reported.

According to its sources, in phone calls this week with Kurdish leaders, US President Donald Trump offered them military backing, including air cover. Washington wants the Kurds to take control of portions of western Iran, the newspaper noted.

"He told us the Kurds must choose a side in this battle — either with America and Israel or with Iran," an anonymous Kurdish official told the WP.

Earlier, Axios reported that several Kurdish formations were preparing for a potential ground offensive against Iran in coordination with US and Israeli intelligence services. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump had recently spoken with Kurdish leaders, and assured that Washington had no plans to use Kurdish forces against Iran.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.