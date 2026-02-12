NATO chief says it is up to US to build dialogue with Russia

BRUSSELS, February 12. /TASS/. It is up to the US to hold talks with Russia, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron’s idea of resuming contact with Moscow.

"We all agree that it is the United States who had to break the deadlock. President Trump broke the deadlock in peace negotiations with President Putin in February last year. That was crucial. And since then, he has been consistently driving the peace process," he pointed out at a press conference following a NATO defense ministers meeting.

Rutte added that the US was "constantly updating" Europe on the peace process.

"Of course, there is a discussion what Europe could do more here. I think it’s totally fine to have that debate as long as also the Europeans, and I’m sure they will and I know they will be completely open about their endeavor so that all of this works together," the NATO chief noted, when asked to comment on Macron’s statements.