Merkel presidential bid rumors unsettle Merz camp — Bild

BERLIN, February 12. /TASS/. The entourage of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is worried that former Chancellor Angela Merkel might make a run at the German presidency.

According to the magazine, such rumors are circulating in the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which she earlier led. Merz’s entourage is alarmed by the possibility, including that of Merkel’s nomination by the Greens, where she is widely popular.

If Merkel wins the office, Merz would find himself in a predicament, considering their not-so-friendly history. Merkel, who served as German chancellor from 2005-2021, played a role in Merz’s removal from his post as the leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary faction in 2002, effectively forcing him out of big politics for quite a while.

The chancellor wants to see a loyal president, with Education Minister Karin Prien and President of the Bundestag Julia Klockner named as his possible candidates.

The German president is elected by a special body, the Federal Convention, where the CDU/CSU, as the largest faction, has the greatest chance of victory. However, other political forces will also have their say in the process. Rumors about the growing concern among Merz’s closest political allies is indirectly proven by the fact that although the vote will take place in February 2027, the CDU has indicated that it will officially name its candidate in the coming weeks.

Another source of concern for Merz’s entourage, according to Bild, are Merkel’s plans to play a more active role in the political and public life of the country. For example, she decided to take part in the upcoming CDU party convention for the first time since leaving the chancellor’s post.

Meanwhile, Merkel’s office rejected the idea that she was planning to run for the German presidency, describing the rumors as "ridiculous.".