BELGOROD, February 13. /TASS/. Servicemen of Russia’s Battlegroup North have developed an add-on structure that shields towed artillery pieces from drone attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces, the commander of a battlegroup unit, call sign "Pushkin," told TASS.

"Servicemen from the maintenance company of the 11th Army Corps of the Battlegroup North have developed a design that safeguards towed artillery pieces from attacks by enemy unmanned aerial vehicles. The add-on protection system has already been successfully tested by artillery crews, and work is currently underway to improve it, taking into account feedback from soldiers on the front lines. The protection system is used by D-30 and M-46 howitzer crews of the 7th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment in the Kharkov Region," he said.

Pushkin emphasized that the system developed by the military is easy to operate and maintain. "[The protection] is quickly repaired and modernized, and then returned to the front lines," he said.